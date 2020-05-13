Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

The Mafia Series Is Getting Re-Released As Mafia: Trilogy

Mike Fahey
Filed to:Mafia
MafiaMafia IIMafia IIIMafia 2Mafia 32K GameskotakucoreMafia Trilogy
5
Save
Illustration for article titled The iMafia/i Series Is Getting Re-Released As iMafia: Trilogy/i
Screenshot: 2K Games

Family. Power. Respect. Today we learned why the official Mafia Twitter account  tweeted out those three words over the past couple of days, as 2K released a teaser trailer for Mafia: Trilogy.

Advertisement

With a grand reveal planned for May 19, there’s not a lot of information in the teaser trailer for Mafia: Trilogy. We’ve got logos for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Steam, and the Epic Games Store, so we know what platforms the collection is coming to. As far as how much of a remaster the games are getting, we’ll have to wait until next Tuesday to find out.

Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition Makes An Excellent Third Impression

How To Draw Totoro: Draw Some Circles, Draw The Rest Of The Fucking Totoro

First Valorant Ban Wave Takes Out 8,873 (Very Salty) Cheaters

The Best Games For The Game Boy Advance