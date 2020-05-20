Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

EA Is Releasing Command & Conquer And Red Alert's Source Code

Luke Plunkett
Filed to:command & conquer
command & conquerred alerteapckotaku core
16
1
Illustration for article titled EA Is Releasing iCommand Conquer /iAnd iRed Alerts/i Source Code

We’re all very used to seeing modern games ignore or even remove mod support, so it’s nice to see that EA of all publishers is going the extra mile for the modding community with the upcoming re-releases of the original Command & Conquer and Red Alert.

Advertisement

In a post on the project’s Reddit page, producer Jim Vessella has announced that alongside the remastered games themselves, EA will also be “releasing the TiberianDawn.dll and RedAlert.dll and their corresponding source code under the GPL version 3.0 license.”

The move was made in conjunction with the game’s decades-old mod community, and will let them “design maps, create custom units, replace art, alter gameplay logic, and edit data.” Some of them have even been given a head start by EA ahead of the game’s release, so there should be stuff ready to download and try when everyone else gets to play next month.

Advertisement

It’s a very cool move by EA, and one that they should definitely now do with SimCity 4 as well.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Automatic Weapons Are Taking The Fun Out Of Warzone’s Gulag

Wind Waker Speedrunners Conquer Its Terrible Battleship Minigame

The 12 Best Games on Xbox Game Pass

The 24 Best Classic PC Games