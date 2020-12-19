OH NO, He's Hot!

Image : Nintendo / Square Enix / Kotaku

This week we catch up on ALL the Cyberpunk 2077 news, check out a bunch of Xbox consoles playing Crimson Skies, get yelled at by Santa, watch the new trailer for Fall Guys Season 3 and look at shirtless Sephiroth.



Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

Cyberpunk’s character creator has some highs, but it fails in a lot of other ways. At least the character creator isn’t super buggy...

This is cool. But also, hey, maybe we should get a new Crimson Skies.

ILLEGAL!

A fantastic headline for a great story. We all need to use the word flabbergasted more often. For example, I’m FLABBERGASTED (see) by that burger above.

I expected some disappointment after Cyberpunk 2077 came out, that’s just how these long-hyped games go. But I didn’t expect the shitshow we are seeing now.

“You fuckers also need to make like 10x as many PS5s. If I see another fucking skit on SNL about me, you are all fired!”

Spongebob Squarepants got weirder than I remember.

News

Trailers and Videos From The Past Week