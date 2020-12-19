OH NO, He's Hot!

This week we catch up on ALL the Cyberpunk 2077 news, check out a bunch of Xbox consoles playing Crimson Skies, get yelled at by Santa, watch the new trailer for Fall Guys Season 3 and look at shirtless Sephiroth.
Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week
Cyberpunk’s character creator has some highs, but it fails in a lot of other ways. At least the character creator isn’t super buggy...
This is cool. But also, hey, maybe we should get a new Crimson Skies.
ILLEGAL!
A fantastic headline for a great story. We all need to use the word flabbergasted more often. For example, I’m FLABBERGASTED (see) by that burger above.
Tweets!
I expected some disappointment after Cyberpunk 2077 came out, that’s just how these long-hyped games go. But I didn’t expect the shitshow we are seeing now.
“You fuckers also need to make like 10x as many PS5s. If I see another fucking skit on SNL about me, you are all fired!”
Spongebob Squarepants got weirder than I remember.
News
- Sony Pulls Cyberpunk 2077 From PlayStation Store, Says Buyers Can Get A Refund
- Cyberpunk 2077 Refund Options Expand, With Updates From Xbox, Best Buy, And CD Projekt Itself
- Report: Cyberpunk 2077 Developers Grill Management Over Crunch, Deadlines, And Poor Launch
- Control Comes To PS5 And Xbox Series X/S With Ray-Tracing In February
- Dota 2 Gets New Hero And Massive Mistwoods Update
- Riot Casually Announces League Of Legends MMO
- Beat (Stupid Sexy) Sephiroth In Super Smash Bros. Ultimate And Unlock Him 5 Days Early
- Nintendo Of America President Calls Artificial Purchase-By Deadlines A ‘Celebration’
- Ubisoft Waits A Month To Start Selling XP Booster For Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Controversial Taiwanese Horror Game Returns, GOG Immediately Pulls It
- Ubisoft’s Game Subscription Service Is Now Available On Stadia
- Everything Nintendo Showed During Today’s Indie World Showcase
- The Switch Gets An Anime Watching App Today
- EA Is Buying Racing Dev Codemasters For $1.2 Billion
DISCUSSION