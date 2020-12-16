Ubisoft's Game Subscription Service Is Now Available On Stadia

Image : Ubisoft / Google

Ubisoft+ , the $15-a-month service that gives subscribers access to premium versions of games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Immortals: Fenyx Rising, and Watch Dogs Legion, is now available as part of Google’s Stadia streaming platform. Finally an alternative to streaming Ubisoft games on Amazon Luna.

One does not need to stream games to enjoy the benefits of Ubisoft+. Players who prefer downloading games to their fancy gaming PCs and playing them as Bill Gates intended can subscribe and do so right now, gaining instant access to most of the world’s open-world action games. What Amazon Luna and now Google Stadia allow players to do is experience the games via streaming, which is like playing on a powerful gaming PC, but not as good.

Players who have both Stadia and Ubisoft+ can now link their accounts and stream their Assassin’s Creeds, Far Cries, Rainbow Sixes, and more across multiple household devices. Players who do not have both seem like they’d be happier for it, but who am I to judge?