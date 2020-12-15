The Switch Gets An Anime Watching App Today

Screenshot : Funimation

The number of video streaming applications on U.S. Nintendo Switches jumps from two to three today, as pre viously-released Hulu and YouTube apps are joined by Funimation, delivering fresh anime to all the good boys and girls.

One would think Nintendo’s hybrid console/portable would be the perfect place to watch all the video content, but here we are, nearly four years after the Switch launched, getting our third app. Funimation is out today for the U.S. and Canada, with the UK, Ireland, Mexico, and other countries coming down the line.

Funimation is using the occasion of the Switch release to debut its all-new redesigned app, with new features like a “My Anime” page and an updated release schedule so fans can know when to tune in for the latest episodes. The redesign will roll out to other platforms in the coming months.

And so Funimation becomes the only anime service streaming across all game consoles. As a Crunchyroll subscriber I’d be upset, but the Sony-owned Funimation recently purchased Crunchyroll, so it’s all one big sticky anime glob now anyway.