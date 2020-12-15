Everything Nintendo Showed During Today's Indie World Showcase

Screenshot : Nintendo

Nintendo aired a brief livestream today dedicated to indie games coming to Switch in the next few months, and there are a lot of them.



Advertisement

The biggest news in the 15 minute presentation was that popular murder mystery party game Among Us is coming out on Switch later today. Developer Derek Yu of Mossmouth also announced that Spelunky 1 and 2 will be getting Switch ports next summer.

Beyond that, Nintendo dropped a bunch of vague launch windows for other indie games coming to the platform. The company kicked off the show by noting that due to the ongoing pandemic, all release dates are still subject to change. It’s been a weird year release-wise for Nintendo, and that trend seems to be continuing into 2021, at least in the near-term.

Advertisement

Here’s the rest of what we saw during today’s showcase:

Calico - a relaxing game about running a cat cafe (out today).

- a relaxing game about running a cat cafe (out today). Grindstone - the fantastic puzzle-battler

- the When the Past was Around - a point-and-click puzzle game about love and loss (out today).

- a point-and-click puzzle game about love and loss (out today). Super Meat Boy Forever - the Super Meat Boy sequel will be a console exclusive at launch on Switch (December 23, 2020).

- the Super Meat Boy sequel will be a console exclusive at launch on Switch (December 23, 2020). Cyber Shadow - a side-scrolling ninja game about fighting robots (January 26, 2021).

- a side-scrolling ninja game about fighting robots (January 26, 2021). Tunche - a 2D beat ‘em up that takes place in the Amazon rainforest (March 2021).

- a 2D beat ‘em up that takes place in the Amazon rainforest (March 2021). Kosmokrats - a comedy game about piloting drones in zero gravity (March 2021).

- a comedy game about piloting drones in zero gravity (March 2021). Finding Paradise - the second episode in the To The Moon narrative game series (March 2021).

- the second episode in the To The Moon narrative game series (March 2021). Hazel Sky - a game where you play as a mechanic fixing air ships in a floating city (March 2021).

- a game where you play as a mechanic fixing air ships in a floating city (March 2021). Hoa - a puzzle platformer where you explore nature and meet adorable creatures (March 2021).

- a puzzle platformer where you explore nature and meet adorable creatures (March 2021). Trash Sailors - a four-player coop game about surviving a trash tsunami on a raft (spring 2021).

- a four-player coop game about surviving a trash tsunami on a raft (spring 2021). Alba: A Wildlife Adventure - an open world game about snapping pictures of wild life and cleaning up nature (spring 2021).

- an open world game about snapping pictures of wild life and cleaning up nature (spring 2021). Fisti-fluffs - a physics game about cats wrecking living rooms (spring 2021).

- a physics game about cats wrecking living rooms (spring 2021). Happy Game - a survival horror puzzle game (spring 2021).

- a survival horror puzzle game (spring 2021). Gnosia - a sci-fi visual novel about trying to uncover which one of your crewmates is secretly an alien (early 2021).

- a sci-fi visual novel about trying to uncover which one of your crewmates is secretly an alien (early 2021). Very Very Valet - a gig simulator about parking cars (early 2021).

To see these games in action, you can watch the entire Indie World Showcase below: