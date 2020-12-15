Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Among Us Launches On Switch Later Today

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Image: InnerSloth

Announced today during Nintendo’s Indie World presentation, the surprise-hit mystery-party-action game, Among Us, is coming to the Nintendo Switch today.

The Nintendo Switch version will support crossplay, though you will need a Nintendo account and Nintendo Switch Online membership to play with others on the web.

Originally released back in 2018, Among Us, developed by InnerSloth, became a smash hit earlier this year thanks to its popularity on Twitch. It has gone on to become one of the biggest games of the year, with hundreds of thousands of players across mobile and PC.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

marl0
MARl0

As someone who has never played this game, how would you communicate in the Switch version?