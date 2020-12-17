Riot Casually Announces League Of Legends MMO

Image : Riot Games

League of Legends fans who would like to enjoy the universe but not keep playing the same game over and over until you die, you’re in luck. Riot just announced a new MMO set in the game’s universe in the most casual way imaginable.

Advertisement

In this tweet exchange, Riot VP Greg Street starts off by talking about how he’s recently been helping to “develop the League universe”, and how his “new job is to kick off a big (some might say massive) game that many of you, and many Rioters, have been asking us to create”.

That pretty much says it already, but Street then clarifies, just to be sure.

Screenshot : Twitter

Advertisement

No teaser trailer, no expensive cinematic video, no concept art, no press release, just a tweet with the barest details imaginable.

Advertisement

That’s a wild way to announce a game that could be huge, given the popularity of the League universe, but then it’s also very Riot, whose last round of game announcements were basically a bunch of shrugs and an admittance that, yeah, they were working on some stuff.

This is normally the part where I tell you some of the finer details contained in a game release, but since we don’t have that here, I can just leave you to imagine the League universe, only like WoW, and take it from there.