No Regrets

This week we listen to some cool music, learn about the alien invasion happening in EVE Online, find out the who’s the next character being added To DB FighterZ, get verified by Jesus, celebrate co-op coming to Untitled Goose Game and meet a kitten who was hungry and didn’t fear death.

Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

This series launched a little over a week ago and if you haven’t checked it out yet, you should! A daily look into some great music from video games, new and old.

I will never play EVE Online, but I will also never get tired of reading about people who do play it.

Stephen King Baffled By Tekken Jargon I love horror novelist Stephen King. I love fighting games. But it seems those two flavors don’t go Read more

Stephen King’s next book will feature video game writers and developers getting killed after making fun of a witch on Twitter.

Even if you dance well, Donald still won’t heal you. (This joke brought to you by my girlfriend who plays Kingdom Hearts and yells at Donald all the fucking time.)

“And we will be drinking Monster Energy the entire time.”

Son, I can’t even get verified on Twitter. I doubt Jesus even knows about me at this point.

Sure, I’ll die, but I’ll die happy with a full belly and on my own terms. Are you sure you’ll be so lucky?

News

Trailers & Videos From The Past Week

Sort of surprised he wasn’t already in the game. But cool!

Considering the Black Ops games have been some of my favorite Call of Duty entries, I’m excited about this, especially because it seems to be pulling a Modern Warfare 2019 and reboot the franchise and going back to the past.