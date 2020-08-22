No Regrets

This week we listen to some cool music, learn about the alien invasion happening in EVE Online, find out the who’s the next character being added To DB FighterZ, get verified by Jesus, celebrate co-op coming to Untitled Goose Game and meet a kitten who was hungry and didn’t fear death.
Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week
This series launched a little over a week ago and if you haven’t checked it out yet, you should! A daily look into some great music from video games, new and old.
I will never play EVE Online, but I will also never get tired of reading about people who do play it.
Stephen King’s next book will feature video game writers and developers getting killed after making fun of a witch on Twitter.
Even if you dance well, Donald still won’t heal you. (This joke brought to you by my girlfriend who plays Kingdom Hearts and yells at Donald all the fucking time.)
Tweets!
“And we will be drinking Monster Energy the entire time.”
Son, I can’t even get verified on Twitter. I doubt Jesus even knows about me at this point.
Sure, I’ll die, but I’ll die happy with a full belly and on my own terms. Are you sure you’ll be so lucky?
News
- Tera Publisher En Masse Is Shutting Down
- Ghost of Tsushima Is Getting Free Online Co-op Later This Year
- Next-Gen Arkane Game Deathloop Delayed To 2021
- Untitled Goose Game Is Getting Multiplayer
- Oculus VR Devices Will Soon Require Facebook Accounts
- E3 Apologizes After Sexist Tweet Gets Ratioed
- Writer On Original Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines Has Been Fired From The Sequel
- Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War Is The Next Call Of Duty
- Pokimane’s Apology Video Splits Twitch Streamers And YouTubers
- Sony Says PS5 Is Definitely Still Launching This Year
- Capcom Hands Down Odd Punishment For Street Fighter V Player’s Outburst
- Here’s Everything Destiny 2 Is Losing Later This Year
- Batman Arkham Developer Rocksteady Responds To Harassment Claims
Trailers & Videos From The Past Week
Sort of surprised he wasn’t already in the game. But cool!
Considering the Black Ops games have been some of my favorite Call of Duty entries, I’m excited about this, especially because it seems to be pulling a Modern Warfare 2019 and reboot the franchise and going back to the past.
DISCUSSION
Same, and there seem to be a lot of us. Good thing, so we can keep getting stories like this! :)