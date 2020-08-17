MMO Publisher En Masse Is Shutting Down

Screenshot : En Masse Entertainment

Publisher En Masse Entertainment, which has overseen MMORPG Tera in the West for nearly a decade, announced today on Facebook that it will soon be shutting down.



“Today, it is with a heavy heart that we begin the process of discontinuing the business of En Masse Entertainment,” En Masse wrote. “Our focus in the coming weeks and months will be on our team, helping them to find new opportunities, and on our games, to ensure a seamless transition for you.”

Established back in 2008, En Masse is owned by the South Korean video game holding company Krafton Game Union, whose other studios include the makers of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. En Masse brought Tera to North America and Europe in 2012, and the game went free-to-play in 2013. It’s since been ported to PS4 and Xbox One, but the versions on console also had their fair share of bugs. In 2017 En Masse said Tera had over 25 million players worldwide, but more recently the number of daily concurrent players on Steam has been peaking at around 1,000.

It’s not immediately clear what the future will hold for Tera, but according to En Masse it’s not going to necessarily shut down anytime soon. “For those of you that are interested in Tera or Closers, there will be news in the coming weeks,” the studio wrote. “Rest assured, support for those titles will continue.”

