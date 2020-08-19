Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War Is The Next Call Of Duty

ashparrish
Ash Parrish
Screenshot: Treyarch

A teaser trailer released today revealed that the next Call of Duty will be Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War. Claiming to be inspired by true events, the teaser trailer features the story of a Soviet spy, codenamed “Perseus,” who was allegedly involved in attempts to sabotage the United States. The teasing of a new Black Ops game comes with rumors that Treyarch had taken over the leading development role from the Wisconsin-based Raven Studios.

More information on Call of Duty and the extremely unwieldy title is supposedly forthcoming on August 26th. Check out the trailer below.

Ash Parrish

Kotaku Staff Writer - Fanfiction Novelist - Unapologetically Black

