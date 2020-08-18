Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Untitled Goose Game Is Getting Multiplayer

nathangrayson
Nathan Grayson
Filed to:untitled goose game
untitled goose gamehouse housekotakucore
20
Illustration for article titled iUntitled Goose Game/i Is Getting Multiplayer
Image: House House

Untitled Goose Game, the game about a goose on the loose, is about to become a game about geese on the... leese?

Today during Nintendo’s Indie World showcase, developer House House announced that co-op is coming to Untitled Goose Game on September 23 as part of a free update. In just one week, you and a friend will be able to knock down that poor glasses-wearing child and bully him until some deep, primal urge within you to Just Go Apeshit is satisfied.

There’s also a boxed physical Switch version of the game on the way. It’s “coming soon.”

Nathan Grayson

Kotaku senior reporter. Beats: Twitch, streaming, PC gaming. Writing a book about streamers tentatively titled "STREAMERS" to be published by Atria/Simon & Schuster in the future.

DISCUSSION

alwayswrong
AlwaysWrong

how the flock is that gonna work 