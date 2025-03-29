Everything We Saw At Nintendo's Last Big Direct For The OG Switch And More Of The Week's Top News

Whenever Fortnite adds a playable character from one of my various hyperfixations, my friends say, “Ken finally has to start playing Fortnite.” Dashing their hopes time and again, Epic has yet to put out a character that has actually compelled me to download its pop culture mash-up battle royale. I may be about to face my greatest test yet, however, because it seems like pop star Sabrina Carpenter is coming to the game, and as someone who listened to her smash hit “Espresso” 1500 times last year, am I not duty-bound to show up for my queen? - Kenneth Shepard Read More