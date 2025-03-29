This Stylish Noir-Punk Side-Scroller Is Like Celeste With Guns
Everything We Saw At Nintendo's Last Big Direct For The OG Switch And More Of The Week's Top News

Culture

nintendoMetal Gear SolidFortnite

A fresh look at Metroid Prime 4, the rumored launch window of the Switch 2, and more are here for you

nintendoMetal Gear SolidFortnite
ByKotaku Staff
Image for article titled Everything We Saw At Nintendo&#39;s Last Big Direct For The OG Switch And More Of The Week&#39;s Top News
Screenshot: Nintendo, Nintendo / Kotaku, Nintendo / Kotaku, Marvel / Dotemu, Mojang / Kotaku, Image: Capcom, Nintendo, Ubisoft, Island Records / Epic Games / Kotaku

The big event of the week was Thursday’s Nintendo Direct, the last one focused on the original Switch before the curtain gets pulled back on its successor next Tuesday. However, we also have details on some great games that are a steal right now on PSN during Sony’s spring sale, the lowdown on a big structural shakeup at Ubisoft, and info on Minecraft’s big visual upgrade, coming later this year. Read on for these stories and more.

Everything We Saw At Today's Nintendo Direct

Everything We Saw At Today’s Nintendo Direct

Samus Aran holds her fist aloft and it seems to glow with some kind of magical purple energy.
Screenshot: Nintendo

With the era of the original Switch just about to set below gaming’s horizon, Nintendo has hit the internet with a curtain call of a Direct for the portable console. - Claire Jackson Read More

13 PS5 Games That Are All A Steal At $10 Or Less During Sony's Spring Sale

13 PS5 Games That Are All A Steal At $10 Or Less During Sony’s Spring Sale

Devil May Cry's Dante walks toward a horror in the sky.
Image: Capcom

Sony is closing March out with its 2025 spring sale across PlayStation 5 and PS4. There are a lot of big games that are a great deal right now, thanks to discounts of up to 90 percent off, including one of my personal favorite games of 2024. - Ethan Gach Read More

Nintendo Switch 2 Will Reportedly Launch In June With An Emphasis On First-Party Games

Nintendo Switch 2 Will Reportedly Launch In June With An Emphasis On First-Party Games

Mario Kart 9 is displayed on a Switch 2.
Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku

With only a week to go until the Switch 2's big Nintendo Direct showcase, there’s new reporting about when the console will launch and some of what players can expect from the hardware’s first six months. - Ethan Gach Read More

Nintendo Solves Digital Game Sharing In The Weirdest Way Possible (Update)

Nintendo Solves Digital Game Sharing In The Weirdest Way Possible (Update)

Image for article titled Everything We Saw At Nintendo&#39;s Last Big Direct For The OG Switch And More Of The Week&#39;s Top News
Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku

During today’s Nintendo Direct, the last one before the big Switch 2 Direct next month, the company shared a big change it’s making to digital games next month. While it will allow you to share digital titles with friends and family members, this is still Nintendo we are talking about, so the whole system is a bit weird and complicated. - Zack Zwiezen Read More

Ubisoft Is Getting A $1.25 Billion Bailout From Tencent To Spin-Off Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, And Rainbow Six Siege

Ubisoft Is Getting A $1.25 Billion Bailout From Tencent To Spin-Off Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, And Rainbow Six Siege

Art shows various Ubisoft games.
Image: Ubisoft

Ubsioft will spin off its most successful game franchises, including Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six Siege, into a separate subsidiary thanks to a $1.25 billion investment from Chinese conglomerate Tencent. The massive deal allows the founding Guillemot family to remain in control of the publisher despite its recent struggles and cratering share price. - Ethan Gach Read More

New Marvel Beat 'Em Up From TMNT: Shredder's Revenge Devs Looks Awesome

New Marvel Beat ‘Em Up From TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge Devs Looks Awesome

Image for article titled Everything We Saw At Nintendo&#39;s Last Big Direct For The OG Switch And More Of The Week&#39;s Top News
Screenshot: Marvel / Dotemu

Marvel and Dotemu just announced Marvel Cosmic Invasion, a co-op, ‘90s-inspired beat ‘em up starring famous comic book characters and set to launch later this year. The cool-looking brawler is from the same studio that brought us 2022's very, very good TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge. - Zack Zwiezen Read More

It Looks Like Sabrina Carpenter Is Coming To Fortnite

It Looks Like Sabrina Carpenter Is Coming To Fortnite

Sabrina Carpenter holding a machete with the Victory Royale graphic in the corner.
Image: Island Records / Epic Games / Kotaku

Whenever Fortnite adds a playable character from one of my various hyperfixations, my friends say, “Ken finally has to start playing Fortnite.” Dashing their hopes time and again, Epic has yet to put out a character that has actually compelled me to download its pop culture mash-up battle royale. I may be about to face my greatest test yet, however, because it seems like pop star Sabrina Carpenter is coming to the game, and as someone who listened to her smash hit “Espresso” 1500 times last year, am I not duty-bound to show up for my queen? - Kenneth Shepard Read More

Minecraft Is Getting A Major Visual Upgrade, Flying Mounts, And My Favorite Quality Of Life Feature In Years

Minecraft Is Getting A Major Visual Upgrade, Flying Mounts, And My Favorite Quality Of Life Feature In Years

Players ride a Ghast to a sunset.
Screenshot: Mojang / Kotaku

2025 is going to be a neat year for Minecraft. Not only is the survival crafting game moving to more frequent feature drops, it’s also getting flying mounts and a big boost to its more than decade-old graphics. Revealed during a special Minecraft Live, Vibrant Visuals will make every pixelated world full of new life and possibilities thanks to the power of better lighting and reflections. - Ethan Gach Read More

Metal Gear Solid Snake Eater Remake Will Fix One Of The Most Annoying Features Of The Original

Metal Gear Solid Snake Eater Remake Will Fix One Of The Most Annoying Features Of The Original

Gif: Konami / Kotaku

I’m just gonna level with ya’ll, I didn’t think much of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater in 2004. But a new look at an improved gameplay feature in the upcoming remake, Metal Gear Solid Delta, might just be enough to convert this jaded fan who’s convinced the series peaked at Sons of Liberty. In a 12-second clip, Naked Snake can be seen swapping his camo from a foresty look to something more suitable for an urban environment in record time. It’s way faster and less cumbersome-looking than the camo-swapping of the original. - Claire Jackson Read More

