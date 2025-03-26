13 PS5 Games That Are All A Steal At $10 Or Less During Sony's Spring Sale

Sony is closing March out with its 2025 spring sale across PlayStation 5 and PS4. There are a lot of big games that are a great deal right now, thanks to discounts of up to 90 percent off, including one of my personal favorite games of 2024.

That would be Pepper Grinder, the indie action-platformer about drilling through tunnels and goblins. I’ll respectfully disagree with Kotaku’s 2024 review that said it was missing an “a-ha” moment. That moment comes at the very end when you have to use every trick you’ve learned to fight a giant, multi-phase skeleton who slowly destroys the entire stage. Uh, spoilers I guess. It fucking owns. The game is currently just $7.50 on PSN.

Here are 12 other games that are super-cheap right now:

Borderlands 3 - $6 (90 percent off)

- $6 (90 percent off) Kingdom Come: Deliverance - $10 (75 percent off)

- $10 (75 percent off) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - $10 (80 percent off)

- $10 (80 percent off) Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition - $10 (75 percent off)

- $10 (75 percent off) Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition - $10 (75 percent off)

- $10 (75 percent off) Mafia: Definitive Edition - $8 (80 percent off)

- $8 (80 percent off) Civilization VI - $6 (80 percent off)

- $6 (80 percent off) Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus - $6 (85 percent off)

- $6 (85 percent off) Mass Effect: Andromeda - $6 (85 percent off)

- $6 (85 percent off) Prey - $6 (80 percent off)

- $6 (80 percent off) Weird West - $6 (85 percent off)

- $6 (85 percent off) Resident Evil 2 - $10 (75 percent off)

I wouldn’t normally recommend some of these, but the price point makes them extra compelling. Mass Effect: Andromeda is a meaty sci-fi adventure for any fans wanting to live out their Star Trek: Strange New Worlds fantasies ahead of season 4. Borderlands 3 might be one of the weaker entries in the loot shooter series, but it’s still colorful, fun, and contains enough variety to keep smooth-brained gamers satisfyingly engaged for a bit, especially in co-op and ahead of Borderlands 4 later this year.

And Civilization 6 might sound like a typo since Civilization 7 only just arrived last month, but it’s great and, unlike it’s successor, completely finished. I’d recommend anyone on the fence get their 4X fix from that until the rest of Civ 7's promised updates and fixes arrive.

.