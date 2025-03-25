It Looks Like Sabrina Carpenter Is Coming To Fortnite

Whenever Fortnite adds a playable character from one of my various hyperfixations, my friends say, “Ken finally has to start playing Fortnite.” Dashing their hopes time and again, Epic has yet to put out a character that has actually compelled me to download its pop culture mash-up battle royale. I may be about to face my greatest test yet, however, because it seems like pop star Sabrina Carpenter is coming to the game, and as someone who listened to her smash hit “Espresso” 1500 times last year, am I not duty-bound to show up for my queen?

The Week In Games: Co-Op Bug Blasting And More New Releases CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video The Week In Games: Co-Op Bug Blasting And More New Releases

The Week In Games: Co-Op Bug Blasting And More New Releases CC Share Subtitles Off

English The Week In Games: Co-Op Bug Blasting And More New Releases

Rumors have been circulating since last week that Carpenter could be the latest skin added to the game’s “Icon” series, a collection of real-life figures that includes everyone from Naomi Osaka to Eminem. On March 21, Fortnite leaker HYPEX posted that she might be the next Icon skin, and now another leaker, Shiina, has revealed that what appears to be Carpenter’s silver microphone, complete with a sequined red heart on the side, has shown up in the game’s files.

Advertisement

Advertisement

All signs point to Carpenter being the artist featured in the rhythm game Fortnite Festival next month, with a set including music, emotes, and, of course, a skin based on the singer herself. Fortnite has still never successfully pulled me in, and I don’t think even adding Ms. Short n’ Sweet will break me, though the thought of dancing over some fool’s corpse to the summery sounds of “Espresso” is one of the most appealing possibilities Epic has offered up. Even if I won’t be playing myself, however, I will be looking forward to people recreating the cartoonish violence of the “Taste” music video in-game. Put Junko Enoshima from Danganronpa in there, then we’ll talk.

Advertisement

Anyway, stream Short n’ Sweet Deluxe Edition on your favorite music streaming service. Or, at the very least, blast it in Fortnite when you’re standing over your enemies’ bodies in my stead.



