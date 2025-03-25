Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Nintendo Switch 2 Will Reportedly Launch In June With An Emphasis On First-Party Games

The new console launch might be just around the corner

nintendoMario
By
Ethan Gach
Mario Kart 9 is displayed on a Switch 2.
Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku

With only a week to go until the Switch 2's big Nintendo Direct showcase, there’s new reporting about when the console will launch and some of what players can expect from the hardware’s first six months.

According to Insider Gaming, Nintendo is planning to release the Switch 2 in June, with a multi-phase rollout that would see the release strategy around Switch 2 games shift from first-party to third-party as the year progresses. This might include things like a Mario Kart 9 or a new 3D Mario in the summer launch window, followed by multiplatform ports or other third-party releases in the fall. Insider Gaming reports that media and content creators will go hands-on with the device and some of its games in early April.

The reporting is vague as far as details go, but the June launch window lines up with predictions by analysts and others, and would give the Switch 2 time to build up some momentum before Grand Theft Auto VI hits in the fall followed by the holiday onslaught. Big questions around pricing and the launch lineup remain, but seem like things we’ll likely get answers to during next week’s Switch 2 Nintendo Direct.

Rumors have also been circulating about another set of Nintendo announcements focused on the current Switch happening before April. While there’s only a few days left in March, it’s not completely out of the question to imagine the company signaling what owners of the current hardware can expect for in the next few months. Following last week’s arrival of Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition, there’s nothing left on the Switch’s 2025 roadmap besides Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Pokémon Legends: Z-A, and neither of those actually have release dates yet.

Nintendo’s financial quarter ends on March 31. Maybe they’ll decide to sneak a few lowkey announcements in before then. After that, the Nintendo Direct for the Switch 2 is scheduled to go live bright and early on April 2 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

