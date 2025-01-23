21 Games We’d Love To See On The Nintendo Switch 2

The original Switch was a trailblazing device that proved you could take console-quality games on the go, but it was demonstrably less powerful than its PlayStation and Xbox competitors. In the years since the Switch was released, that gap has only grown with the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. We still don’t have official specs for the Switch 2, but it will likely be a decent leap forward for Nintendo’s line of handheld/console hybrids. As such, it wouldn’t be too surprising to see some older games make their way to the device that couldn’t feasibly run on the original, so we got to thinking about some big games that we’d like to see ported to the Switch 2. Here are a few of our ideas.
Mass Effect: Legendary Edition
Leading the pack is the remastered collection that I was hoping and pleading would end up on the original Switch when it was released in 2021. Mass Effect: Legendary Edition combines three landmark RPGs into one package and would be an excellent addition to the Switch 2 line-up. This wouldn’t be unprecedented for BioWare and EA, as they, for some reason, released Mass Effect 3 as a Wii U launch title. Might as well give Nintendo fans the full experience. Now if only they’d throw in Mass Effect: Andromeda for good measure before the fifth game comes out.
Cyberpunk 2077
This one feels like a long shot, but CD Projekt Red did bring The Witcher 3 to Switch, so let me dream. Cyberpunk 2077 was a pain in the ass to get running on PS4 and Xbox One, and I wouldn’t be surprised if the Switch 2 would pose a similar challenge. Still, that won’t stop me from daydreaming about driving through Night City from the comfort of my bed on my Switch 2. If it does happen, hopefully it doesn’t suffer the same support drop-off the PS4 and Xbox One versions experienced and instead gets the excellent Phantom Liberty expansion.
Dragon’s Dogma 2
Sometimes it feels like Dragon’s Dogma 2 came and went last year, but the game is widely beloved by those who played it, and Capcom brought the original fantasy RPG to the Switch, so why not bring the sequel to the Switch 2? You, too, could experience the jaw-drop moment of the game’s second title card on your commute.
Dragon Age: The Veilguard
Fans are probably hoping for a full remaster of the original three Dragon Age games, but while that sounds like a far-off dream at the moment, I wouldn’t be surprised if The Veilguard ended up on the Switch 2 in the near future. Even though none of the previous games have been on a Nintendo platform, it’s a decent enough entry point, and who among us doesn’t want to take a great RPG party with us wherever we go?
Elden Ring
It would be foolish on Bandai Namco and FromSoftware’s part to not put Elden Ring on the Switch 2. There’s already precedent for it, as the team brought the original Dark Souls to the Switch with the remaster just over a year after the device launched. Who knows? We might even hear that the upcoming Nightreign spin-off could be on the way to the Switch 2 in the coming months.
Resident Evil 4 Remake
Resident Evil 4 has a long history with Nintendo. The original game launched exclusively on the GameCube and director Shinji Mikami said he would “disembowel” himself if it ever came to another console. Well, it’s launched on about a dozen other platforms since then, but the 2023 remake has only been on half as many. Why not add another to the list, Capcom?
Marvel Rivals
The original Switch has Overwatch 2 and it is not a great version of the game. But the Switch 2 could get an upgrade and include the hero shooter of the moment, running in all its twitchy glory. Marvel Rivals has been such a huge success that it’s hard to imagine developer NetEase isn’t already trying to get the game onto as many platforms as it can. The Switch 2 might not be the optimal way to play a game like Marvel Rivals which thrives on high framerates and reaction times, but more people playing a competitive game is always a good thing.
Metaphor: ReFantazio and Persona 3 Reload
Metaphor: ReFantazio and Persona 3 Reload are the kind of RPGs that thrive on handheld, and feel like shoo-ins for eventual Switch 2 ports. I adored playing these long, meticulous social sim RPGs on my PS5, but they would have been much better on my Switch. The long stretches of visual novel-style dialogue are the kind of thing you’d rather not squint at across your living room when you could, instead, read them at arm’s length in bed. I’d bet money that we will see one or both of these games on the Switch 2 in its first 12 months.
Hi-Fi Rush
Remember when people datamined Tango Gameworks’ rhythm action game Hi-Fi Rush and found what appeared to be an in-game shirt referencing a Switch version that never came to be? Well, Tango Gameworks is alive, well, and outside of Microsoft’s clutches, so this incredible gem of a game should show up on the Switch 2.
The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker and Twilight Princess HD
The original Switch could certainly have run both The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker HD and Twilight Princess HD remasters since they both launched on the Wii U. I’m here to say they should be on the Switch 2 because they’re two of the few Wii U exclusives that never made their way to the original Switch. Just rectify the issue, Nintendo.
Grand Theft Auto V
If you were to look up “surefire money-making machine” in the dictionary, you’d find Grand Theft Auto V on the Switch 2 right next to it. Grand Theft Auto VI is supposed to be gracing PS5 and Xbox Series X/S later this year, but if you want to make sure the Nintendo kids don’t feel too left out, porting Grand Theft Auto V to another platform seems like a decent compromise. It would sell another bazillion copies, even 12 years after its original launch.
Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
It’s surprising that Sparking! Zero, the latest fighting game in the Budokai Tenkaichi subseries, never made its way to Switch. The series has pretty consistently landed on Nintendo’s platforms in the past, so Sparking! Zero is an odd outlier. The only reason I can think of is Bandai Namco aiming for an early Switch 2 release date. I’m not one to make bets, especially not two in the same article, but I’m betting again that Sparking! Zero makes an appearance at a Nintendo showcase at some point this year.
Street Fighter 6
I had forgotten Street Fighter 6 launched on the PS4 and, from what I can tell, runs pretty well, so it’s not a stretch to hope it might be great on the Switch 2, too. Given that Capcom is still supporting the incredible fighter with new characters, this feels like another reasonable port from Capcom.
De-cloud cloud games
Incredible games like the Kingdom Hearts series, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Control are all playable on Switch, kinda: if you’ve got a fast and stable internet connection, you can play them through the cloud, but it doesn’t live up to the experience of playing them natively on other platforms. Maybe with the Switch 2’s more powerful hardware, we’ll see some of those games make their way to the device in ports that feel as good to play as these games should..
Final Fantasy VII Remake and Rebirth
Final Fantasy VII Remake and Rebirth both started out as PlayStation exclusives, but now they’re on PC, so they’re probably fair game for the Switch 2. Depending on the device’s specs, I could see both of those games getting relegated to cloud versions, and I swear that’s not a pun on their spikey-haired hero. It just seems like that’s Square’s go-to approach for games that might be a bit too demanding on Nintendo’s system. Think of the groans that would echo throughout the theater when Square announced a Final Fantasy VII Remake: Cloud Version at a press conference! Would the company want that reaction to be associated with the game forever? Or maybe the pun would be too good to pass up as an expensive bit? Anyway, sure, yeah, let’s put these games on Switch 2.
Final Fantasy XIV
Speaking of Final Fantasy, the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV would be a great showcase for the apparent mouse controls included in the Switch 2’s Joy-Cons. I’ve tried to play XIV on my PlayStation multiple times and loathe its controller support, so this could be a nice middle ground between the two. And again, more people playing a multiplayer game is always a good thing.
Diablo IV
The Diablo games are ideal for handheld play, and Diablo III was great on the original Switch. Diablo II also found its way to the Switch through the Resurrected remaster, so the series has a strong history with the Nintendo console already. Diablo IV feels like another guaranteed Switch 2 port down the line.
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Survivor
Rounding out this list are some of the best Star Wars games on the market. The Jedi games starring Shameless’ Cameron Monaghan are good enough to make a certified Star Wars hater pick up a lightsaber. Bring them to the Switch 2, Respawn. They deserve to be played by as many people as possible.
This is where I’d normally ask what games you’d like to see on the Switch 2, but the powers that be still haven’t turned the comments back on, and at this rate I don’t think they’re going to. Hopefully, we’ll see at least some of these games revealed as launch window releases for the Switch 2 when Nintendo holds its dedicated Direct all about the device in April.