21 Games We’d Love To See On The Nintendo Switch 2

The original Switch was a trailblazing device that proved you could take console-quality games on the go, but it was demonstrably less powerful than its PlayStation and Xbox competitors. In the years since the Switch was released, that gap has only grown with the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. We still don’t have official specs for the Switch 2, but it will likely be a decent leap forward for Nintendo’s line of handheld/console hybrids. As such, it wouldn’t be too surprising to see some older games make their way to the device that couldn’t feasibly run on the original, so we got to thinking about some big games that we’d like to see ported to the Switch 2. Here are a few of our ideas.