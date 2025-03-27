Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
© 2025 G/O Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page
News

Nintendo Solves Digital Game Sharing In The Weirdest Way Possible

Virtual Game Cards can be shared with other players on Switch and Switch 2

nintendo
By
Zack Zwiezen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Nintendo Solves Digital Game Sharing In The Weirdest Way Possible
Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku

During today’s Nintendo Direct, the last one before the big Switch 2 Direct next month, the company shared a big change it’s making to digital games next month. While it will allow you to share digital titles with friends and family members, this is still Nintendo we are talking about, so the whole system is a bit weird and complicated.

Suggested Reading

Die Just A Little Less In AI Limit With These Beginner Tips
Everything We Saw At Today's Nintendo Direct
Metroid Prime 4 Is Giving Samus A Red Suit And Psychic Powers
The Best Reveals From The Game Awards 2023
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Die Just A Little Less In AI Limit With These Beginner Tips
Everything We Saw At Today's Nintendo Direct
Metroid Prime 4 Is Giving Samus A Red Suit And Psychic Powers
The Best Reveals From The Game Awards 2023
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

“What if digital games could be as flexible and convenient as game cards?” That’s the question that Nintendo apparently asked itself when coming up with Virtual Game Cards.

Nintendo

Starting in late April, all digital games you own or buy will become Virtual Game Cards. These will be stored in a new menu screen on your Switch or Switch 2. Nintendo says any registered user on the console can play that digital game.

Advertisement

Related Content

Nintendo Switch Online Losing Its First Retro Game Proves Why We Need Virtual Console
Switch 2 Nintendo Direct Announced For Early April Now Has A Specific Time

Related Content

Nintendo Switch Online Losing Its First Retro Game Proves Why We Need Virtual Console
Switch 2 Nintendo Direct Announced For Early April Now Has A Specific Time

The real news is that these VGCs can be “digitally ejected” and “digitally loaded” into another Switch console and freely played on that second device. The original Switch user that bought the game can’t play that VGC anymore as it’s been “ejected” from the console.

Advertisement

The company promises that you are free to load and trade digital games using VGCs freely between two specific, paired systems. Think an upstairs Switch and downstairs Switch 2. You will need to locally connect the two consoles the first time you do some digital swapping, but after that it should be easy and hassle free.

Advertisement

You can also share Virtual Game Cards with members of your Nintendo Account Family Group. However, this is a bit more limited. It must be done over a local wireless connection, and you can only lend one game at a time to each member. And after two weeks, they lose access to the Virtual Game Card and it returns back to original owner. Better hope it’s not a long game!

Nintendo claims this new system will make digital games even easier to use. And this new system will also work with the Nintendo Switch 2, as confirmed by the company during the Direct. But it does seem like a very Nintendo solution to a problem Xbox and others solved already. Still, I’m happy to see Nintendo doing something to make it easier to play owned digital games on multiple devices as we get closer to the launch of Switch 2.

Advertisement

.