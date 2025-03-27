New Marvel Beat 'Em Up From TMNT: Shredder's Revenge Devs Looks Awesome

Marvel and Dotemu just announced Marvel Cosmic Invasion, a co-op, ‘90s-inspired beat ‘em up starring famous comic book characters and set to launch later this year. The cool-looking brawler is from the same studio that brought us 2022's very, very good TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge.

This Modern Warfare 3 Gameplay Feature Spices Up A Weak Campaign CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video This Modern Warfare 3 Gameplay Feature Spices Up A Weak Campaign

This Modern Warfare 3 Gameplay Feature Spices Up A Weak Campaign CC Share Subtitles Off

English This Modern Warfare 3 Gameplay Feature Spices Up A Weak Campaign

During the March 27 Nintendo Direct, sure to be the last one before the big Switch 2 Direct in early April, Marvel Cosmic Invasion was officially unveiled via a slick-looking trailer. The side-scrolling beat ‘em up is being developed by Tribute Games, who also developed Mercenary Kings and Shredder’s Revenge. Like those titles, Cosmic Invasion has some crunchy-looking retro-themed pixel art and animations. But now we get to see famous Marvel heroes like Wolverine and Storm all pixelated as they fight back an evil alien invasion alone or with some friends.

Marvel / Nintendo

Marvel Cosmic Invasion will let you play as Venom, Captain America, Wolverine, Spider-Man, Storm, Phyla-Vell, and Nova. According to a press release for the game, it sounds like there will be more playable heroes beyond what we see in the trailer.

Advertisement

No specific release date was shared for Marvel Cosmic Invasion, but it will be out this year on consoles and PC. Marvel Cosmic Invasion will support four-player drop-in/drop-out local and online co-op as well as crossplay.

Here’s the game’s official synopis via a press release: