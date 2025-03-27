New Marvel Beat 'Em Up From TMNT: Shredder's Revenge Devs Looks Awesome

Marvel and Dotemu just announced Marvel Cosmic Invasion, a co-op, ‘90s-inspired beat ‘em up starring famous comic book characters and set to launch later this year. The cool-looking brawler is from the same studio that brought us 2022's very, very good TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge.
During the March 27 Nintendo Direct, sure to be the last one before the big Switch 2 Direct in early April, Marvel Cosmic Invasion was officially unveiled via a slick-looking trailer. The side-scrolling beat ‘em up is being developed by Tribute Games, who also developed Mercenary Kings and Shredder’s Revenge. Like those titles, Cosmic Invasion has some crunchy-looking retro-themed pixel art and animations. But now we get to see famous Marvel heroes like Wolverine and Storm all pixelated as they fight back an evil alien invasion alone or with some friends.
Marvel Cosmic Invasion will let you play as Venom, Captain America, Wolverine, Spider-Man, Storm, Phyla-Vell, and Nova. According to a press release for the game, it sounds like there will be more playable heroes beyond what we see in the trailer.
No specific release date was shared for Marvel Cosmic Invasion, but it will be out this year on consoles and PC. Marvel Cosmic Invasion will support four-player drop-in/drop-out local and online co-op as well as crossplay.
Here’s the game’s official synopis via a press release:
In Cosmic Invasion the immortal Super Villain Annihilus has launched an unprecedented attack across the galaxy, threatening all life as we know it. Fighters both Earth-born and cosmic must now join forces in a star-spanning adventure against the deadly Annihilation Wave. Brawl through the streets of New York City all the way to the depths of the Negative Zone to foil Annihilus’ vow to spread death across the cosmos.