Marvel Fighting Game With Over 300 Characters Finally Coming To Steam

Marvel Contest of Champions, a long-running fighting game from mobile developer Kablam, is getting an official PC port and Steam release in the near future.

One of the most successful and popular Marvel video games is one that you might not have heard of: Marvel Contest of Champions. This mobile free-to-play fighting game has been around since 2014, and after a decade of updates it has a massive roster that includes 300+ Marvel heroes and villains including characters like Wolverine, Storm, Spider-Man, Captain America, Dazzler, Silver Surfer and so many more. And now this comic book fighter is hopping to a new platform.

On April 29, after plenty of rumors and fan speculation, Kablam announced that Marvel Contest of Champions was officially coming to Steam. This new PC port of the fighting game will feature improved HD visuals running at 60FPS as well as an “overhauled UI.” The PC port also supports both keyboard and controllers with fully remappable controls.

Marvel / Kablam

The devs say Contest of Champions on PC will receive monthly updates and events just like the mobile version, which makes sense as both versions support crossplay and cross-progression. So you should be able to kick some butt on your bus ride home and then get a few more fights in on your PC without missing a beat.

Kablam is letting players pre-register now ahead of the game’s release on PC. Doing so via the official website will unlock new gear and items when Contest of Champions launches on PC. The company has yet to provide a specific date for when that will happen, but it sounds like fans won’t have to wait long to start punching Spider-Man, Mr. Fantastic, the Hulk and other heroes on Steam.

