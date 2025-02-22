Marvel Rivals Hit With Layoffs, MrBeast Says Life Is 'Easier When You're Broke,' And More Of The Week's Top News

The term “live-service game” has, in the last few months, become synonymous with enormous financial disasters. Hundreds of millions, possibly billions, have been lost over the past year to the hubristic concept of games people will want to keep playing, and investing in, for years to come. But it’s vital to remember there are live-service games that are still raking it in. One of the most impressive success stories is Ubisoft’s Rainbow 6 Siege, which ten years on from release is due to reveal a major update which is being claimed as “a new era.” - John Walker Read More