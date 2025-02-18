Nintendo Switch's Excellent Gold Points Scheme Is Being Discontinued

Nintendo has announced, with no explanation as to why, that it will be discontinuing Nintendo Gold Points on March 24. The scheme, where points were awarded when buying both physical and digital editions of games, could then be redeemed for discounts. But, ahead of the (still unknown) launch of the Switch 2, they will no longer be awarded.

This Stylish Noir-Punk Side-Scroller Is Like Celeste With Guns CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video This Stylish Noir-Punk Side-Scroller Is Like Celeste With Guns

This Stylish Noir-Punk Side-Scroller Is Like Celeste With Guns CC Share Subtitles Off

English This Stylish Noir-Punk Side-Scroller Is Like Celeste With Guns

Nintendo’s Gold Points scheme is excellent. You earn back five percent of the amount you spend on games as this store currency, which can then be used to get money off further purchases on the eStore. So if you spend $60 on a new title, you’d usually receive $3 into your account. Which might not sound a huge amount, until the next time you’re browsing the store to look at indie games on sale, and realize you can have the one that takes your eye for free! It makes buying things on the Nintendo console store feel directly rewarding, rather than the more intangible offers from Microsoft of Sony.

Advertisement

Which makes it really odd that it’s coming to an end. Gold Points you already have will continue to work as before—they’re valid for 12 months after you receive them, and you’ll still be able to use them for discounts until the last possible date, March 24, 2026. You can also still receive them until that March 24, 2025 date, on any digital or physical purchases you make. Further, physical games published ahead of the deadline will still be redeemable, even after March 24.

Advertisement

There’s no information regarding whether Gold Points will be redeemable against Switch 2 games on that device’s store. We’ve contacted Nintendo to try to find out more.

Advertisement

Read More: The Switch 2 Shouldn’t Lock Classic Nintendo Games Behind A Subscription Paywall

Nintendo’s announcement of the ending of the scheme simply states, “We sincerely thank you for using the My Nintendo rewards programme, and apologise for any inconvenience.” As if it’s some sort of unavoidable event, rather than a corporate decision.

Advertisement

Alongside this, Nintendo has made clear the Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers scheme won’t work for Switch 2 games. This was a separate money saver for Nintendo Switch Online users, where you could buy two big-name games at a discounted price.

Obviously, this is all timed ahead of the launch of the Switch 2, expected some time perhaps in May or June this year. But it remains deeply strange, given the Switch 1 will have a long tail, its eStore will remain online and updated with new games for years to come, and its customers will now seemingly be getting a worse deal.

Advertisement

It could be—in fact it’s extremely likely—that Nintendo will announce a whole new loyalty scheme for the Switch 2, and is looking to reset everything ahead of that. But unless original Switch users will also gain the benefits, it’ll be a huge bummer. It’s also extremely odd that any of this is happening before the Switch 2 launches. Nintendo may well have plans for something even better, but if so, there would surely be a better way to go about announcing things.

.