The Week In Games: Reignited Rivalries And More New Releases
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

New Nike Sneakers Seem Inspired By Donkey Kong

Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
© 2025 G/O Media
News

New Nike Sneakers Seem Inspired By Donkey Kong

The Air Max 1 variants feature gold coins and a pixelated banana

nintendo
By
Zack Zwiezen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
An image shows the new shoe next to Donkey Kong
Image: Nike / Nintendo / Kotaku

Donkey Kong doesn’t wear shoes. This is a defining trait of Nintendo’s famous barrel-tossin’ ape. But that hasn’t stopped Nike from creating a new pair of sneakers that seem to be directly inspired by Donkey Kong and his popular platformers.

Advertisement

On February 17, Sneaker News reported on recently released promotional photos that reveal a new version of the Nike Air Max 1 Low Poly that is seemingly a reference to Donkey Kong. The images show a brown, white, red, and yellow sneaker. These are the colors of Donkey Kong. Further cementing the connection is the fact that the brown parts of the shoe are furry and similar in hue to what you might find on an ape or monkey.

However, the big giveaway that these shoes are connected to Donkey Kong and his games can be found on the inside. The insoles of the new sneakers feature pixelated mud and dirt, DK-styled gold coins, and even a smooshed low-res banana. Oh, and a big gold coin can be spotted on the back of the shoes, too. Yeah, these are Donkey Kong-themed shoes all right! And they look pretty snazzy to me, but I’m not a sneaker expert.

It makes sense that Nike’s latest Air Max 1 Low Poly would be inspired by a retro video game character as the shoe was revealed with the help of a Twitch streamer and features a low-res version of the Nike swoosh logo. It seems Nike wants to combine two of the most expensive hobbies around—collecting sneakers and buying videos games—into one ultra-expensive combo.

There is no release date listed for these new Donkey Kong sneakers, though Sneaker News reports the upcoming Nike Air Max 1 variants might arrive in late spring or summer of this year.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

The box the shoes come in

The box the shoes come in

Image for article titled New Nike Sneakers Seem Inspired By Donkey Kong
Photo: Nike
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Both sneakers

Both sneakers

Image for article titled New Nike Sneakers Seem Inspired By Donkey Kong
Photo: Nike
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

A profile view of one shoe

A profile view of one shoe

Image for article titled New Nike Sneakers Seem Inspired By Donkey Kong
Photo: Nike
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Close up of the DK sneaker

Close up of the DK sneaker

Image for article titled New Nike Sneakers Seem Inspired By Donkey Kong
Photo: Nike
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

The insoles of the new shows

The insoles of the new shows

Image for article titled New Nike Sneakers Seem Inspired By Donkey Kong
Photo: Nike
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Top-down look at the sneakers

Top-down look at the sneakers

Image for article titled New Nike Sneakers Seem Inspired By Donkey Kong
Photo: Nike
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

You ever wonder what the bottom of Donkey Kong shoes look like?

You ever wonder what the bottom of Donkey Kong shoes look like?

Image for article titled New Nike Sneakers Seem Inspired By Donkey Kong
Photo: Nike

Well BAM, there it is.

.

Advertisement