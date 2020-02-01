Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.

Donkey Kong Has Mouths On His Feet And I Hate It

Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Donkey Kong
I could have gone my whole life without ever knowing this fact. But now I know it and now you too, know this fact. In Mario Kart Wii, Donkey Kong has mouths on his feet.

If I have to live with this image and thought in my head, so do you. It is only fair. Plus, it is a little bit interesting that this is due to an error that applies the wrong texture to Donkey Kong’s feet. Thanks, Super Mario Broth! I learned something new and I hate it.

I do have to wonder, what would it be like to live life with mouths on your feet? Let’s ask Donkey Kong, the loveable ape with more mouths than a god, what he thinks about the whole situation.

Oh ...I’m terribly sorry Mr. Kong. Please understand, we all feel horrible about this and we are here for you.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for Gamecritics, USgamer, Killscreen and Entertainment Fuse.

