MrBeast: Life Is 'So Much Easier When You're Broke'

MrBeast, one of the most popular content creators and influencers in the world, recently sat down for a lengthy interview and talked about how his life has changed as a result of his fame and influence. In the interview, he claims to have less than a million dollars in his bank account and says life was “easier” when he was broke.

Jimmy Donaldson, better known online as MrBeast, has the most subscribed-to channel on YouTube and has become famous for videos that often feature him giving away lots of money or helping people in different parts of the world. And while he might have done a lot of good, his nice guy empire has started to collapse a bit and not all of his charity work is helpful.

In a new interview published on the YouTube channel Diary of a CEO, MrBeast responded to his many critics and haters: “The more good you do, the more people think you are secretly evil.” MrBeast further explained that he has received over 5,000 comments and messages telling him to kill himself.

MrBeast reveals health issues & that he’s a workaholic

“If my mental health was a priority, I wouldn’t be as successful as I am,” said MrBeast. Getting big-picture about the human condition, he added, “We were not meant to receive this kind of feedback from basically anyone, anywhere in the world.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, MrBeast claimed his job was “killing” him because he doesn’t ever stop working. “I work every hour my eyes are awake,” said the creator.

“The average person does not want to live this life…in my head just working all the time? And they would probably just ask themselves, why am I working all the time? I don’t do literally anything else.”

Making it harder for him to work, beyond the human need to sleep, is the fact that at age 15, MrBeast was diagnosed with Crohn’s Disease, he says.

“I just get sick all the time, like random rashes and things like that,” said the creator. “So it’s pretty, pretty brutal, to be honest, and then it randomly clears up sometimes and just makes you very sick, very tired. It hurts like crazy, because it gets very inflamed, and it feels like someone’s stabbing me in the gut with like a knife constantly.”

MrBeast talks money, BeastGames, and being broke

Still, despite the pain, mental health problems, and death threats, all this work has made MrBeast a lot of money, right? Right? Well, probably, but the star creator claims that he has “less than a million” in his bank account. Which, yeah, that’s less than I expected, though there are some really big numbers between 1 and 999,999. But while it’s clear that MrBeast has money and a lot of it, if you ask him about it, it seems like he doesn’t like being rich.

Beast Games - Official Trailer | Prime Video

“It was like so much easier when you’re broke, if you don’t travel constantly,” said MrBeast. “Life is so easy when you just wake up in your own bed and work 15 hours compared with all this fucking bullshit where I’m like, ‘I don’t know the time zone I’m in, I don’t know what place on it’...some days I’m going to 10am, other days I’m going to 5pm.”

I’m not sure life is easier when you are poor. It really just sounds like maybe MrBeast needs to take a vacation and travel a bit less.

Speaking of money, the famous YouTuber says he lost “tens of millions of dollars” producing his reality game show with Amazon. Yet, he has “no regrets” about doing it, adding: “I can’t let the YouTube community down—if I fail it is over, or no streaming platforms will ever touch a creator again.”

Finally, I leave you with a statistic that seems wild and hard to believe, however also totally within the realm of possibility. MrBeast claims, based on data, that his videos sometimes reach “three percent of humans” currently alive.

