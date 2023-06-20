Immortals of Aveum is set in a fictional world of warring mage armies where you play as a street-rat-turned-spell-casting-chosen-one under the command of General Kirkan played by Gina Torres (Firefly, Destiny 2). Its hub and spoke level design sees you embark on story quests that require light exploration and puzzle solving as you mow down opposing armies using green (submachine gun), red (shotgun), and blue (sniper rifle) magic that shoots from your hand as if you were holding an invisible gun.

In terms of sound and visuals, the result felt less like playing Call of Duty and more like traversing an old-school arena shooter. There’s no real cover, and a magic shield ability and melee attacks encourage you to run at enemies and deal with them quickly. A blink ability and resource-consuming special attacks expanded the arsenal as well, with bigger mini-bosses requiring a more coordinated assault.

“it’s all about play style, it’s all about expression, and it’s all about how you engage in combat.” lead combat designer, Jason Warnke, told Kotaku. He stressed that there are no hard counters in the game, and players will be encouraged to double-down on the abilities they like most. “If somebody plays a full red build throughout the entire game, they’ll have a different experience than someone who has a full blue build.”

At the same time, Immortals of Aveum is trying to do a lot of other stuff, as well. Maybe too much. There’s a small skill tree for you to invest points in, an armor loadout to swap in more powerful gear, and a handful of currencies to collect, seemingly for purchasing better equipment or upgrading existing abilities. It all reminds me a bit of 2021’s Outriders, a great shooter weighed down by its convoluted loot system and dense but boring lore.

One thing Immortals of Aveum has going for it that other recent fantasy-based blockbusters haven’t is that it’s unabashedly committed to its world building. While the dense parade of unfamiliar names and proper nouns will no doubt roll right over some people’s heads, I knew the game wasn’t kidding around when Torres’ head appeared in a floating emerald in front of my character to give me ominous marching orders like Zordon from the Power Rangers. The Suits actor is all in. We’ll see if players are too.

