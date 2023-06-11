Starfield Official Story Trailer

What We Know About Starfield

As you might already know, achieving liftoff does seem to be a key concept to the entire thing. Unlike most depictions of space travel, it appears that Starfield will show a cruder and more dangerous approach. Futuristic Star Trek this is not. Humanity travels through the stars, but precariously so.

Advertisement

Much like other Bethesda games, there’s a big emphasis on player choice. It’s got a classic Bethesda dialogue system, alongside a persuasion system that is influenced by your stats. You can choose a professional background for your character alongside personality traits that will influence your build, but Todd Howard assures players that the system is fairly relaxed when it comes to allowing different playstyles. There are traits that give you benefits, but each one comes with some type of downside to balance it out. This is very by-the-book stuff, but in many ways Bethesda wrote the playbook to begin with. And if nothing else, one reason to be excited is that this isn’t a re-release of Skyrim and it’s been a long while since Bethesda has released an original game!

Read More: Everything We Know About Starfield, From Its World To Your Companions

 In an interview with IGN, Howard said that the developer put off its next fantasy RPG for a bit in favor of exploring a new world, something it hasn’t gotten to do in a long while. Unfortunately, though, this vast expanse of space isn’t going to have much sex in it. Boo.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also, Starfield will have a very fancy-looking controller that’s probably one of Xbox’s best-looking accessories yet.

What Will Starfield Launch On?

In related news, you should know that Starfield is an Xbox console exclusive, though it’ll also release on PC and Steam. Bethesda’s Pete Hines wants you to know he is very sorry about that, but hey: That’s what happens when you get bought out by Microsoft for billions of dollars.

Kotaku is covering everything Summer Game Fest, from the main show on Thursday to other events happening throughout the next week. Whether you’re into larger-than-life triple-A games or intimate, offbeat indies, you can keep up with all things SGF here.