Remember when we thought that Starfield was going to be a $60 role-playing game that was going to come out in 2022? Good times. While we’ll have to wait until September 6th to take to the stars, explore its 1,000 worlds, and listen to its 250,000 lines of dialogue, we now have a much better sense of what you’ll actually do in the game. And during today’s Xbox showcase, Bethesda pulled the curtain back even further, giving us our best glimpse yet of what’s likely going to be one of the biggest games of 2023.

There’s going to be a more Starfield-focused show later on Sunday, but for now, you get to gawk at a totally in-game trailer that...looks surprisingly like Fallout?



Starfield Official Story Trailer

What We Know About Starfield

As you might already know, achieving liftoff does seem to be a key concept to the entire thing. Unlike most depictions of space travel, it appears that Starfield will show a cruder and more dangerous approach. Futuristic Star Trek this is not. Humanity travels through the stars, but precariously so.

Much like other Bethesda games, there’s a big emphasis on player choice. It’s got a classic Bethesda dialogue system, alongside a persuasion system that is influenced by your stats. You can choose a professional background for your character alongside personality traits that will influence your build, but Todd Howard assures players that the system is fairly relaxed when it comes to allowing different playstyles. There are traits that give you benefits, but each one comes with some type of downside to balance it out. This is very by-the-book stuff, but in many ways Bethesda wrote the playbook to begin with. And if nothing else, one reason to be excited is that this isn’t a re-release of Skyrim and it’s been a long while since Bethesda has released an original game!

In an interview with IGN, Howard said that the developer put off its next fantasy RPG for a bit in favor of exploring a new world, something it hasn’t gotten to do in a long while. Unfortunately, though, this vast expanse of space isn’t going to have much sex in it. Boo.



Also, Starfield will have a very fancy-looking controller that’s probably one of Xbox’s best-looking accessories yet.

What Will Starfield Launch On?

In related news, you should know that Starfield is an Xbox console exclusive, though it’ll also release on PC and Steam. Bethesda’s Pete Hines wants you to know he is very sorry about that, but hey: That’s what happens when you get bought out by Microsoft for billions of dollars.

