Starfield Direct – Gameplay Deep Dive

How the “Adoring Fan” works in Starfield

During a segment about character creation in Bethsesda’s Starfield Direct event, we see an example of an in-game trait called “Hero Worshipped.” (This trait previously was spotted last year, but we didn’t see any gameplay of it back then.)

Here’s the text explaining the trait:

You’ve earned the attention of an annoying ‘Adoring Fan’ who will show up randomly and jabber at you incessantly. On the plus side, he’ll give you gifts.

So yeah, it’s basically the same thing as Oblivion. He even goes on and on about how he “can’t believe” he gets to stand next to you, just like he did in Elder Scrolls. Those gifts better be good, kid.

Bethesda also teased that you can remove traits in Starfield using different methods as well as the idea that if the fan gets too annoying, you can take him to some desolate planet and blast him in the back with a space shotgun. Let’s just hope the bastard can’t respawn to haunt you like in Oblivion.

Starfield is out September 6 for Xbox Series X/S and PC.

