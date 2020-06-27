How We All Feel Six Months Into 2020

This week we meet a cool old guy, listen to a bunch of “Hurt” covers, check out a creepy Jar-Jar Binks toy, see more Keanu in Cyberpunk and watch a pretty pancake die.
Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week
Dude has a super old prototype Karakoke machine that still works and meanwhile, my PS4 and Xbox controllers need to be replaced every two years or so.
If you live long enough in the apocalypse, you can just start telling people you wrote any song you remember. “Yeah, I call this one ‘Wonderwall.’”
I can’t wait for a few years from now when we get another update about this guy and he now has a whole bus covered in phones that he drives while running around catching Pikachu and Rattatas.
I’m excited to play this, even if I’m worried I’m going to lose interest halfway through.
Tweets!
#GivePyramidHeadHisAssBack
This seems unfair. Jar-Jar is a bit dumb and silly, but even he knows to wear a mask during a pandemic.
The first picture is mean in January of this year. The second picture is mean today. So I can’t imagine what the pancake and I will look like come December 2020.
News
- Twitch Bans Dr Disrespect
- Microsoft Is Shutting Down Mixer, Moving Streaming To Facebook
- Twitch Finally Starts Banning Streamers Accused Of Sexual Abuse
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ Summer Update Will Let You Go Swimming
- A Wave Of Sexual Abuse Stories Is Causing A Reckoning In The Twitch Streaming World
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Creative Director Going On Leave Of Absence Amid Infidelity Scandal
- Esports Org Drops Former Evo Champion Over Prior Racist Comments
- Wizards Of The Coast Cut Ties With Sexual Predator
- Wizards Of The Coast Will Finally Address Racist Stereotypes In Dungeons And Dragons
- Here’s July 2020's Xbox Live Games With Gold
- Cards Against Humanity Co-Founder Quits After Complaints Over Sexist, Racist Office Culture
- Multiple Women Accuse Games Writer Chris Avellone Of Sexual Misconduct
- Bloodstained: Curse Of The Moon Is Getting A Sequel
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time Comes Out October 2
Trailers & Videos From The Past Week
Depending on how much Keanu is in this game, it might already be a contender for my Game of The Year.
I saw someone suggest Minecraft is “dead” and I just giggled. The game is still raking in millions. It has more players than you can imagine. Just because you and your friends get bored doesn’t mean a game is dead. It just means you moved on.
I know I’m in the minority on this one, but I’m excited about this game. I like Crystal Dynamics, I like Marvel and I’m excited for a comic book game that grows over time.