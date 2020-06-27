How We All Feel Six Months Into 2020

Gif : @Antoine_rdx2 ( Twitter

This week we meet a cool old guy, listen to a bunch of “ Hurt” covers, check out a creepy Jar-Jar Binks toy, see more Keanu in Cyberpunk and watch a pretty pancake die.



Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

Dude has a super old prototype Karakoke machine that still works and meanwhile, my PS4 and Xbox controllers need to be replaced every two years or so.

If you live long enough in the apocalypse, you can just start telling people you wrote any song you remember. “Yeah, I call this one ‘Wonderwall.’”

I can’t wait for a few years from now when we get another update about this guy and he now has a whole bus covered in phones that he drives while running around catching Pikachu and Rattatas.

I’m excited to play this, even if I’m worried I’m going to lose interest halfway through.

#GivePyramidHeadHisAssBack

This seems unfair. Jar-Jar is a bit dumb and silly, but even he knows to wear a mask during a pandemic.

The first picture is mean in January of this year. The second picture is mean today. So I can’t imagine what the pancake and I will look like come December 2020.

News

Trailers & Videos From The Past Week

Depending on how much Keanu is in this game, it might already be a contender for my Game of The Year.

I saw someone suggest Minecraft is “dead” and I just giggled. The game is still raking in millions. It has more players than you can imagine. Just because you and your friends get bored doesn’t mean a game is dead. It just means you moved on.

I know I’m in the minority on this one, but I’m excited about this game. I like Crystal Dynamics, I like Marvel and I’m excited for a comic book game that grows over time.