Esports Org Drops Former Evo Champion Over Prior Racist Comments

Photo : Robert Paul ( Red Bull Content Pool )

Fighting game player Christopher “NYChrisG” Gonzalez has been dropped from storied esports organization Evil Geniuses over racist comments he made on Facebook in 2017.



Advertisement

“We at EG value each member of our community, and have zero tolerance for harassment,” the official Evil Geniuses announcements reads. “After investigation, it was evident that Chris’ statements, though made in 2017, continue to have real, harmful impact in our community.”

Those statements, in which Gonzalez described Black female fighting game players as “ratchet” and only interested in having sex with him personally, have long been an open secret in the competitive community. As is often the case, Gonzalez offered a half-hearted apology after the fact, but still took time to decry “agendas” and laugh off the idea that he was racist.

Advertisement

Gonzalez is a former Evo champion who was once regarded as the best Marvel vs. Capcom 3 player in the world, but he’s also built up a reputation of saying monumentally shitty things. In addition to his blatant animosity for Black women, Gonzalez also mocked Robin Williams in a now-deleted tweet shortly after the actor’s death.

“EG really throwing me under the bus like that....... AFTER EVERYTHING!!!” Gonzalez said today on Twitter (emphasis and errors his). “They knew what I said, and that I regretted it. I told them day 1 when I posted it that I really messed up. And they told me that they would help me get through it all. THEY FORCED ME TO MOVE TO SEATTLE..... I was told multiple times that eg was happy with how I was doing. I was told mutiple times when I asked them if I was gonna get dropped for the things that Ive done. I KNOW WHAT I DID, AND IVE BEEN SORRY SINCE DAY 1. They said NO, I was family, and that I wasnt going anywhere.”

It’s difficult to say why it took Evil Geniuses three years to address these concerns. The organization declined to comment when contacted by Kotaku for more information.