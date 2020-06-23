Wizards Of The Coast Cut Ties With Sexual Predator

Photo : Medium

Noah Bradley, an artist known for his contributions on over 100 Magic: The Gathering Cards, has been cut off from all work with Wizards of the Coast after a number of serious sexual assault allegations were made against him over the past week.



Bradley, who has also worked with companies like Disney and Valve, issued a statement on Twitter in response, admitting that he was a “shitty, creepy sexual predator” who “preyed” on younger women and “pressured them into sex”.

There’s also this:

In response, Wizards of the Coast issued a statement condemning Bradley’s actions, and committing to removing reprints of his work.