Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Bloodstained: Curse Of The Moon Is Getting A Sequel

fahey
Mike Fahey
Filed to:Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
Bloodstained: Ritual of the NightBloodstained: Curse of the MoonBloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2Inti Createskotakucore
15
Save
Illustration for article titled iBloodstained: Curse Of The Moon/i Is Getting A Sequel
Screenshot: Inti Creates

Coming soon from Inti Creates, Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 is the sequel to the retro-style spin-off of Koji Igarashi’s Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night.

Advertisement

As lovely as the more modern take on the Castlevania formula Ritual of the Night turned out to be, fans fell in love with the 8-bit stylings of Curse of the Moon, and now there’s a sequel. Here’s the official description, via the official website.

Players take control of Zangetsu, a swordsman from the far east who bears a deep grudge against demonkind. Zangetsu must battle his way to the demonic stronghold, but he doesn’t have to do it alone! Zangetsu can ally himself with a brand new cast of characters he meets along the way and add them to the playable roster.

Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle For Bikini Bottom Rehydrated Is Pure Platforming Joy

The Last Of Us 2 Cosplay Sure Gets The Setting Right

Wizards Of The Coast Will Finally Address Racist Stereotypes In Dungeons And Dragons

World Brothers Is A Brighter, Blockier Earth Defense Force Game