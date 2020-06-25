Last Of Us Part II Players Seem Unable To Stop Covering Johnny Cash’s 'Hurt'

Screenshot : Naughty Dog ( Kotaku )

For a long time now, people have joked about dudes who bring their guitars to parties and play “Wonderwall” over and over. It now seems the virtual equivalent of this meme is folks playing Hurt in The Last Of Us Part II.



The Last Of Us Part II is filled with violence, darkness, and a lot of death. But one nicer part of the game has become popular on YouTube and Twitter. Players can access and play an in-game guitar that offers a surprisingly in-depth simulation of a real instrument, letting players do covers of famous songs.



Sitting down and playing the game’s guitar isn’t just a simple little button-mashing mini-game. Instead, developer Naughty Dog built a very nearly functional digital guitar, complete with strumming and multiple chords. This means that players who practice enough can theoretically play nearly any song they can think of, though they’ll all sound like the MTV Unplugged versions of the original.



Many folks have apparently found themselves inspired to cover “Hurt” by Johnny Cash, a song which itself is a cover.

I get it. For a lot of folks who probably don’t listen to country, that cover of “Hurt” might be one of the few songs they’ve heard that prominently features an acoustic guitar. And with the song becoming popular again since being featured in the Logan trailer, it isn’t surprising that so many people are covering this song in The Last of Us Part II. Plus, considering how sad and dark that song is, it feels right for Ellie to play it.



Across YouTube, you can find numerous TLOU2 covers of “Hurt”. Many of them are really good!

Some folks have even gone the extra mile and added their own vocals, and while nobody has the voice of the late Johnny Cash, some players are still talented singers who can also play a mean virtual guitar.

Also, yes, players are covering a few other songs too. For example, someone played “Boulevard of Broken Dreams” by Green Day. Another player did a decent cover of part of “Hotel California” by The Eagles. And “Creep” by Radiohead has been covered too.

But by quite a large margin “Hurt” is, at least for now, the most-covered song in The Last of Us Part II based on Twitter and YouTube videos.



I can’t wait for the inevitable scenario where someone pulls out their PS4 Pro at a party and serenades everyone there with their cover of “Hurt.” And maybe a “Wonderwall” encore.

