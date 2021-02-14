Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Odds and Ends

Here's The PS1 Version Of The Witcher 3 Tub Scene

Zack Zwiezen
Illustration for article titled Heres The PS1 Version Of iThe Witcher 3/i Tub Scene
Screenshot: Anders Lundbjörk

Sure, in our universe The Witcher 3 was released on PS4, Xbox One, and PC in 2015. But in an alternate universe, it was released in 1996 for the original PlayStation.

This PS1 take on the famous Witcher 3 bathtub scene was created by Anders Lundbjörk, a game developer who recently released a video showing us what Cyberpunk 2077 would look like if was released for PS1. Now he’s done the same for another CDProjekt Red game, The Witcher 3.

Turns out the PS1 version of The Witcher 3 is more comical than I expected. And also, Geralt is way more into Gwent.

.

DISCUSSION

rtheolewis
RTLewis

PS1 graphics kick ass