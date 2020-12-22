Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Odds and Ends

Cyberpunk 1997

fahey
Mike Fahey
Filed to:Cyberpunk 1994
Gif: Anders Lundbjörk

Wake the fuck up, Samurai. We have a city to burn. An original PlayStation-era city, courtesy of game developer Anders Lundbjörk’s completely accurate demake of Cyberpunk 2077.

We’ve already seen a PS1 demake of Cyberpunk 2077 made in Dreams, but that one was too clean, too sharp, and too functional. I prefer Lundbjörk’s vision of old school Night City. It’s got that distinctive late ‘90s flavor, right down to the aspect ratio.

Screenshot: Anders Lundbjörk
Is it wrong that I like the PS1 aesthetic better than the muddled visuals I’ve seen from the PlayStation 4 version? I feel like this would have been a good route for CD Projekt to go down. If you can’t get your shiny graphics working properly, steer hard in the opposite direction to avoid skidding into a wall of refund requests.

Would you play this?

I’d play this. I’d play it hard.

Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

I’m hoping some developer gets the idea to make a Shadowrun game just to spite CDPR.