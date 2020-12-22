Cyberpunk 1997

Gif : Anders Lundbjörk

Wake the fuck up, Samurai. We have a city to burn. An original PlayStation-era city, courtesy of game developer Anders Lundbjörk’s completely accurate demake of Cyberpunk 2077.

We’ve already seen a PS1 demake of Cyberpunk 2077 made in Dreams, but that one was too clean, too sharp, and too functional. I prefer Lundbjörk’s vision of old school Night City. It’s got that distinctive late ‘90s flavor, right down to the aspect ratio.

Screenshot : Anders Lundbjörk

Is it wrong that I like the PS1 aesthetic better than the muddled visuals I’ve seen from the PlayStation 4 version? I feel like this would have been a good route for CD Projekt to go down. If you can’t get your shiny graphics working properly, steer hard in the opposite direction to avoid skidding into a wall of refund requests.



Would you play this?

I’d play this. I’d play it hard.