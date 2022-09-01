CD Projekt Red’s port of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt to the Nintendo Switch back in 2019 not only gave fans the opportunity to play as Geralt of Rivia on the go, but, more importantly, to take their virtual romantic partners along with them.
If you’re like me, and I know I am, chances are you made a special save during your Witcher 3 playthrough just in case you wanted to return to the game and see what an alternative romantic choice would spell for you and good ‘ol Gerry of Riverton. In the same spirit as my recent brutally honest Mass Effect romance callout post, I’ll be reading both myself and my fellow Witcher 3 players’ romantic choices for filth today.