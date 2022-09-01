Keira Metz

“You like the thrill of being chased (romantically).”

The running theme of potential romances on this list is that Geralt, and by virtue you, really enjoy a relationship built upon mutual teasing. Hey, more power to ya. Considering that your play time up until you arrived on Keira Metz’s doorstep was bereft of any substantial romantic outings outside of your brief encounter with Yennefer—whose brand of tsundere teasing proved too strong for your romantic Richter scale—Keira served as your formative example on what romance routes are like in the Witcher 3.

Like many of the sorceresses in The Witcher 3, Keira is cunning and feisty in equal measure. Where she deviates from the rest of Geralt’s potential partners is that instead of you romantically pursuing Keira, she’s the one who’s romancing you. If you romanced Keira, you’re the type of person who enjoys it when someone is comfortable enough in your relationship to roast your p ast flings to your face. But you also like it when someone will go out of their way to plan a day-long date with you that goes beyond exploring the city and stopping by whatever place catches your eye.