Bear Parker, the same guy who managed to remake Metal Gear Solid inside another game, has decided to take everything we’ve seen of Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding and turn it into a PlayStation 1 game, complete with gameplay and giant ladders.



It works real well! Death Stranding’s grim aesthetic and murky palette translates nicely into something more lo-fi.