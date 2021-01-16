Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Morning Checkpoint

Don't Worry, Big Frog Is Here

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Illustration for article titled Dont Worry, Big Frog Is Here
Photo: @Afoolslover

This week we rank a bunch of Sonic games, control a fox with a controller, play Pokemon in a weird place, check out some of the new content coming to Puyo Puyo 2 and meet the wonderful and amazing Big Frog.

Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

How much longer before we are playing Pokemon inside the comments to one of these blogs covering weird ways people are playing Pokemon?

They have probably made too many Sonic games. But some of them are good.

Every time I read about what’s going on over on Twitch I feel older and older.

Guten tag!

Tweets!

I wish I could unsubscribe from Anxiety Prime and Depression+.

Is this a bad frog or a weird Pokemon?

Old news: sea shanties. The new hotness: controlling foxes with a controller.

News From The Past Week

Trailers And Videos From The Past Week

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

