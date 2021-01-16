Don't Worry, Big Frog Is Here

This week we rank a bunch of Sonic games, control a fox with a controller, play Pokemon in a weird place, check out some of the new content coming to Puyo Puyo 2 and meet the wonderful and amazing Big Frog.
Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week
How much longer before we are playing Pokemon inside the comments to one of these blogs covering weird ways people are playing Pokemon?
They have probably made too many Sonic games. But some of them are good.
Every time I read about what’s going on over on Twitch I feel older and older.
Guten tag!
Tweets!
I wish I could unsubscribe from Anxiety Prime and Depression+.
Is this a bad frog or a weird Pokemon?
Old news: sea shanties. The new hotness: controlling foxes with a controller.
News From The Past Week
- CD Projekt Red Apologizes For Cyberpunk 2077 Bugs, Says It’s Avoiding Crunch On ‘All Future Projects’
- Ubisoft Massive Is Making An Open World Star Wars Game
- Hogwarts Legacy Delayed To 2022
- Sony Scrubs Release Dates From Trailer Fine Print
- Axiom Verge Gets ‘Sophisticated’ Randomizer Mode Six Years After Launch
- Destiny 2 Will Bring Loot Back To The Moon Next Season
- Ubisoft Pushes Riders Republic To ‘Later This Year’, Adding To Wave Of Game Delays
- Bethesda Delays Elder Scrolls Online Reveal To Get Out Of The Way Of Presidential Inauguration
- New Pokémon Snap Is Out On Switch In April
- ESA Halts Political Donations After U.S. Capitol Storming
- Razer’s Project Hazel Is A Translucent Face Mask With RGB Lighting
- Machine Games Is Making An Indiana Jones Game
- AGDQ 2021 Raises $2.7 Million For Charity
- Riot And Bungie Go After Valorant And Destiny 2 Cheat Sellers In Joint Lawsuit
