Hogwarts Legacy Delayed To 2022

WB Games’ upcoming open-world Harry Potter game Hogwarts Legacy has been pushed back to 2022. It was originally scheduled to arrive on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, and PC sometime this year.



“Creating the best possible experience for all of the Wizarding World and gaming fans is paramount to us, so we are giving the game the time it needs,” an official statement reads.

Hogwarts Legacy was first announced last September as the next project from Disney Infinity developer Avalanche Software. It’s set in the Wizarding World of the 1800s, giving players the chance to guide a Hogwarts student through an original story long before Mr. Potter made the scene.

Months before Hogwarts Legacy was officially unveiled, Bloomberg reported that developers were concerned about Rowling’s connection to the project due to her very public and pernicious transphobia. The game’s reveal was immediately met with controversy for the same reasons, leading WB Games to distance itself from the author.

WB Games president David Haddad later said Rowling was “entitled to express her personal opinion.”