Report: Warner Bros. Games President Says Transphobe J. K. Rowling Has "The Right To Hold Her Opinions"

Does this fallacy have a name?



It seems to go something like this. Person R expresses a view that many members of the public strongly object to. Some people object to that view so strongly that it would influence what they do regarding Person R’s opinions or works in the future. Person R is publicly criticized for their opinion.



Someone who benefits monetarily or emotionally from Person R (Person H) rises up to defend Person R. “She’s entitled to express her personal opinion on social media,” he says.”She has a right to hold her opinion.”



The rhetorical move shifts the focus. It is no longer about debating Person R’s views and how to respond to her. It isn’t even about Person H’s views. It is about entitlement or rights to speech, things that in the original discussion were not under debate. Person H has shifted the debate to an easier question. Of course she has that entitlement and that right to air her view. But that wasn’t the original focus. Rather than addressing her views, or his views, or how his disagreement with her views can be compatible with his personal and financial decisions, he diverts attention away. In this specific case, it’s a convenient way to not address trans rights at all.



Is it a conventional red herring? A non sequitur, because Rowling’s rights were never in dispute? Is this an irrelevant conclusion or missing the point, where they’ve gone to the wrong juncture? I’ve seen this specific kind of appeal (“she has a right to hold her opinion”) enough that it may constitute a special fallacy, but I don’t know if that exists.

