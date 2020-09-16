Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Open-World Harry Potter Game Hogwarts Legacy Revealed

fahey
Mike Fahey
Filed to:Hogwarts legacy
Hogwarts legacyPS5playstation 5Harry PotterHogwartsPortkey gamesWB GamesXbox Series XXbox Series S
31
Save
Oh hey, that’s a fantastic beast.
Oh hey, that’s a fantastic beast.
Screenshot: WB Games

Remember back in October of 2018 when a leaked video seemed to show off an open-world Harry Potter game? During today’s PlayStation 5 event, WB Games announced Hogwarts Legacy, an open-world action RPG set in the 1800s Potterverse, coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Series X, and PC in 2021.

Advertisement

Explore magical locations, encounter magical enemies, learn magical spells, and magically attempt to overcome the dirty feeling of playing a game associated with noted transphobe JK Rowling. Developed by WB studio Avalanche Software, some members of which may have recently voiced their displeasure with the Harry Potter author, Hogwarts Legacy sees young, fresh wizards becoming older, more seasoned wizards. Since it is set in the 1800s, I am hopeful the game will allow players to use the floor as a bathroom and then wizard it away.

Here’s the trailer.

It looks like it could be a lot of fun. I worry about JK Rowling’s ... well, I almost wrote “JK Rowling’s taint.” That would have been bad.

Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Let's Rank The Assassin's Creed Games, Worst To Best

The Best Dreamcast Games

Star Renegades Is A Gorgeous Turn-Based RPG Caught In Its Own Time Loop

Super Mario 3D All-Stars: The Kotaku Review

DISCUSSION

whoopsallcats
whoopsallcats

It’s really tone deaf for Sony to be announcing this right now. I’d expect they would be better but alas I am dissapointed yet again. JK Rolling just announcer her horribly transphobic book and now they are giving her MORE money and attention.