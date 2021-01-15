Sony Scrubs Release Dates From Trailer Fine Print

Screenshot : Capcom

Sony uploaded a video earlier this week that included some new release date info about some upcoming games buried in some fine print text. Now, a part of that video was uploaded to YouTube today but with all that info removed.



The top image was how the segment originally ended. The bottom is what it looks like now on YouTube. Image : Sony / Kotaku

The original and full video of a showcase for the 2021 Consumer Electronics Show was uploaded on Monday, January 11. In that video, at the end of a segment about PlayStation, some fine print text appeared briefly, including new release date info about upcoming games like a delay for Capcom’s Pragmata and the first release window for the upcoming PS5 exclusive Project Athia.



At the time, it seemed like a strange way to announce important information and the original text even included a typo, misspelling January. With the fine print text now removed, it seems this was a mistake, which makes more sense than Sony announcing big news like this at the end of a CES segment via some blink-and-you’ll-miss-it text.



