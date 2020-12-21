All The Big Games Coming Out In Winter 2020

We made it, everyone. It’s winter 2020, which is really just a couple of weeks of 2020, with the vast majority of game releases coming in the year 2021. What will we be playing as we put the year of hell behind us and move on to what’s hopefully not just more of the same? Let’s find out.
The Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 are here! After successful launches aside from the hardware scarcity, broken features, and random crashes, we’re ready for the parade of “next-generation” games to begin. This winter sees the release of a handful of multiplatform games with dedicated versions for the powerful new hardware, including an upgraded version of Control, Square Enix’s Outriders, and Ubisoft’s Riders Republic. The Xbox Series X/S should finally get delayed launch game The Medium, while PS5 players will get an enhanced version of Nioh 2. Over on the Switch, did somebody say Super Mario 3D World? No, but I typed it, which is almost the same thing.
It bears noting as we head into the new generation that all games listed for the Xbox One and PS4 will also work on the Xbox Series X/S and PS5. We’re only listing the new consoles for games with dedicated X/S and PS5 versions.
December 22
- Override 2: Super Mech League | PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series
December 23
- Super Meat Boy Forever | PC, Switch
December 25
- BIT.TRIP CORE | Switch
- BIT.TRIP FLUX | Switch
- BIT.TRIP RUNNER | Switch
- BIT.TRIP VOID | Switch
January 7
- Iris.Fall | PS4, Switch, Xbox One
January 14
- Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition | PC, PS4, Stadia, Switch, Xbox One
January 20
- Hitman III | PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series
January 26
- Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy | PC, PS4, Switch
- Cyber Shadow | PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One
January 28
- The Medium | PC, Xbox Series
- Heaven’s Vault | Switch
January 29
- Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- The Prophecy of the Throne | PC, Switch
February 2
- Control | PS5, Xbox Series
- Outriders | PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series
- Ys Ix: Monstrom Nox | PC, PS4, Switch
February 4
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood | PC. PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series
February 5
- Nioh 2: Complete Edition | PC, PS5
February 11
- Little Nightmares II | PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One
February 12
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury | Switch
February 16
- Azur Lane: Crosswave | Switch
February 22
- Persona 5 Strikers | PC, PS4, Switch
February 25
- Ghost ‘n Goblins Resurrection | Switch
- Riders Republic | PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series
February 26
- Bravely Default II | Switch
March 2
- Harvest Moon: One World | PS4, Switch
March 18
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake | PC, PS4, Xbox One
