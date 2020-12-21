All The Big Games Coming Out In Winter 2020

We made it, everyone. It’s winter 2020, which is really just a couple of weeks of 2020, with the vast majority of game releases coming in the year 2021. What will we be playing as we put the year of hell behind us and move on to what’s hopefully not just more of the same? Let’s find out.

The Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 are here! After successful launches aside from the hardware scarcity, broken features, and random crashes, we’re ready for the parade of “next-generation” games to begin. This winter sees the release of a handful of multiplatform games with dedicated versions for the powerful new hardware, including an upgraded version of Control, Square Enix’s Outriders, and Ubisoft’s Riders Republic. The Xbox Series X/S should finally get delayed launch game The Medium, while PS5 players will get an enhanced version of Nioh 2. Over on the Switch, did somebody say Super Mario 3D World? No, but I typed it, which is almost the same thing.

It bears noting as we head into the new generation that all games listed for the Xbox One and PS4 will also work on the Xbox Series X/S and PS5. We’re only listing the new consoles for games with dedicated X/S and PS5 versions.

December 22

Override 2: Super Mech League | PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series

December 23

Super Meat Boy Forever | PC, Switch

December 25

BIT.TRIP CORE | Switch

BIT.TRIP FLUX | Switch

BIT.TRIP RUNNER | Switch

BIT.TRIP VOID | Switch

January 7

Iris.Fall | PS4, Switch, Xbox One

January 14

Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition | PC, PS4, Stadia, Switch, Xbox One

January 20

Hitman III | PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series

January 26

Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy | PC, PS4, Switch

Cyber Shadow | PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One

January 28

The Medium | PC, Xbox Series

Heaven’s Vault | Switch

January 29

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- The Prophecy of the Throne | PC, Switch

February 2

Control | PS5, Xbox Series

Outriders | PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series

Ys Ix: Monstrom Nox | PC, PS4, Switch

February 4

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood | PC. PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series

February 5

Nioh 2: Complete Edition | PC, PS5

February 11

Little Nightmares II | PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One

February 12

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury | Switch

February 16

Azur Lane: Crosswave | Switch

February 22

Persona 5 Strikers | PC, PS4, Switch

February 25

Ghost ‘n Goblins Resurrection | Switch

Riders Republic | PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series

February 26

Bravely Default II | Switch

March 2

Harvest Moon: One World | PS4, Switch

March 18