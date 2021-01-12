Machine Games Is Making An Indiana Jones Game

Screenshot : Bethesda

Bethesda studio Machine Games is making a new Indiana Jones game, the publisher announced in a short teaser on Twitter today.

The game will feature an original story and be a collaboration between Machine Games and Lucasfilm Games, with Todd Howard as the executive producer on the project. Bethesda didn’t reveal anything further about the game in its brief Twitter thread, and wrote “it’ll be some time” before it has any more information to share about it.

Advertisement

Machine Games, founded in 2009 by former Starbreeze developers, is responsible for the most recent trilogy of new Wolfenstein games, including Wolfenstein: The New Order, The New Colossus, and Youngblood. Lucasfilm Games, meanwhile, is Lucasfilm’s newly- announced video game publishing label, after the LucasArts name was abandoned following Disney’s acquisition of Lucasfilm in 2012.

Advertisement

Whatever this new Indiana Jones game turns out to be, hopefully it lets you punch all the Nazis.