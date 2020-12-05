Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Morning Checkpoint

Bring Back Colorful Consoles & Controllers

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Morning Checkpoint
Morning CheckpointNewsTrailersRetro ConsolesColorful ConsolesKotakucore
3
Save
Illustration for article titled Bring Back Colorful Consoles Controllers
Photo: Nintendo / Twitter / Kotaku

This week we learn how much it sucks to have Covid-19, yell objection in a “courtroom,” hangout with Kratos in Fortnite, check out Cyberpunk 2077's photo mode, sit on a Pokemon and reminisce about the old days, when consoles came in many colors.

Advertisement

Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

Advertisement

Finally, Ditto is worth a damn.

G/O Media may get a commission
LG - 65" Class NanoCell 81 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV
LG - 65" Class NanoCell 81 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV

I just got the first preliminary report from the researchers. It simply says this: They wild freaks.

Advertisement

Ari is a great writer here at Kotaku and reading about his experience with Covid-19 is a great reminder of why we should all be wearing masks. Please. For the love of all that is good in this world, wear a fucking mask.

Tweets!

Advertisement

“Overruled! Habeus Corpus! Did I win yet?”

Advertisement

And you know what, I fucking love it.

Advertisement

I miss colorful and fun-looking consoles and controllers. I actually bought custom Xbox and PS4 controllers, both bright pink, not long ago because I’m so bored with grey and black and white hardware. MORE COLOR!

News

Trailers and Videos From The Past Week

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku
Let's Rank The Assassin's Creed Games, Worst To Best
My Heart Is Fully Open For The Nanny & Married With Children Cosplay
World Of Warcraft Shadowlands’ Alt-Leveling System Is A Refreshing Change
All The Big Pokémon Games, Ranked From Worst To Best

DISCUSSION

brianka83
Brian_KA

I think oversaturation killed the see-through colorful game console trend. I remember Nintendo released the Funtastic N64s in 2000, and at the time they were really unique, and they really stood out. In less than two years I was already sick of that style. It feels like every third party gaming peripheral company decided to release their entire product line in colorful see through plastic. The style became synonymous with cheap, flimsy and poor quality. 