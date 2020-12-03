Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

BioWare Studio Head, Dragon Age Producer Both Leave Studio

ashparrish
Ash Parrish
Filed to:mass effect
mass effectanthembiowarekotakucore
Illustration for article titled BioWare Studio Head, Dragon Age Producer Both Leave Studio
Image: BioWare

Casey Hudson is leaving BioWare, again.

In a blog post announcing his departure, the creative director of the Mass Effect series and now former studio general manager of BioWare wrote, “I’m incredibly fortunate to have had a career where I’ve been able to work with brilliantly talented people, create entire worlds from our imaginations, and see them being enjoyed by millions of people around the world. And now, after nearly 20 years of work at BioWare, I’ve made the decision to retire from the studio and make way for the next generation of studio leaders.”

Also leaving BioWare is Dragon Age executive producer Mark Darrah. “Though I remain confident in BioWare’s strength and continued place in this conversation, I have decided to retire from my position at BioWare,” he writes.

Ash Parrish

Kotaku Staff Writer - Fanfiction Novelist - Unapologetically Black

Bourbon Dingo

