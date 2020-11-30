Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
New Nintendo Switch Firmware Actually Adds Useful Features

Image: Nintendo

We can all appreciate general system stability improvements that enhance the user’s experience, but tonight’s Nintendo Switch firmware update actually adds some features to the console, like new ways to manage your screenshots.

You can read the full changelog here, but the highlights are being able to transfer screens and video to a phone (albeit by using a weird QR code system) and the ability to plug a Switch into a PC and transfer screens and video via USB cable.

There’s also the ability to prioritise which download you want done first if you’ve got multiple on the go, 12 new Super Mario Bros. 35th anniversary profile icons and the ability to automatically backup save data to the cloud.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

What Do You Do With Your Retired Consoles And PCs?

