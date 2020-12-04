Ditto Makes For An Excellent Pokémon Sofa

Image : Pokémon/Nintendo/Creatures Inc./Game Freak Inc.

When you see that purple amorphous Pokémon blob, don’t you just want to sit on it? Good news, you can!



Ditto (aka Metamon in Japan) has been transformed into a sofa, which makes sense because it can transform into anything. The sofa looks very soft.

The Ditto cover can also be removed and put in the washing machine.



Priced at 25,990 yen ($249.88), the Ditto sofa will be shipped out in Japan later this month. No word about an international release.

