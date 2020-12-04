Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Ditto Makes For An Excellent Pokémon Sofa

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:pokemon
pokemonnintendokotakueastgame freak
Illustration for article titled Ditto Makes For An Excellent iPokémon/i Sofa
Image: Pokémon/Nintendo/Creatures Inc./Game Freak Inc.
When you see that purple amorphous Pokémon blob, don’t you just want to sit on it? Good news, you can!

Ditto (aka Metamon in Japan) has been transformed into a sofa, which makes sense because it can transform into anything. The sofa looks very soft.

Illustration for article titled Ditto Makes For An Excellent iPokémon/i Sofa
Image: Pokémon/Nintendo/Creatures Inc./Game Freak Inc.
The Ditto cover can also be removed and put in the washing machine.

Illustration for article titled Ditto Makes For An Excellent iPokémon/i Sofa
Image: Pokémon/Nintendo/Creatures Inc./Game Freak Inc.
Priced at 25,990 yen ($249.88), the Ditto sofa will be shipped out in Japan later this month. No word about an international release. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

