Dragon Age Voice Actor Potentially Out After Twitter Attack On Series Writer Mark Darrah

Image : BioWare

Yesterday BioWare general manager Casey Hudson and lead Dragon Age series writer Mark Darrah resigned from BioWare, spawning a wave of concern in fans over the continued health of the studio’s popular franchises. Today, Greg Ellis, the actor who voiced Dragon Age’s Anders and Cullen, took to Twitter to personally attack the writer, prompting a stern response from Darrah.



Advertisement

In this tweet, Ellis publicly accused Darrah of being a “disloyal, duplicitous corporate fake,” and alleged that Darrah’s resignation from the studio was “enforced.”



Screenshot : Twitter

Advertisement

Mark Darrah responded to Ellis in a quote tweet, saying “I’ve been letting you slide for a while but I think Dragon Age Day is maybe the day when that ends.”



Screenshot : Twitter

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Nanfu AAA Batteries (48-Pack) $11 at Amazon Use the promo code 50BNIPTR

Darrah goes on to suggest that Ellis’ behavior toward him and the larger community could potentially bar Ellis from ever working with BioWare again. Ellis, notable for his portrayal of Anders and Cullen, has fallen out of favor with some fans for his support of U.S. President Donald Trump and “out-of-the-box thinkers” like “Blexit” organizer and right-wing puppet , Candance Owens. Some of his other inspirations include noted bigot Jordan Peterson and Charlie Kirk of Turning Point USA fame:



Advertisement



Darrah implied Ellis’ accusation may be an attempt to garner “attention of a different group,” and noted that it will harm his reputation and future employment prospects with BioWare—”a company that cares about its public appearance.”

EA and BioWare have not yet responded to Kotaku’s request for comment.

