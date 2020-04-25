Becoming An Oil Tycoon In Animal Crossing

Screenshot : @Crowsx3 ( Twitter

Hello! This week we grow weed on Twitch, learn about some new Marvel characters coming to Fornite, hear what it’s like to be a doctor in NYC during the pandemic, tell some dumb jokes and stock up on oil in Animal Crossing.

Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

I didn’t even know watching weed growers was a thing on Twitch and now I’m incredibly interested in how this community works.

I never played the original, so this is a great post digging into that game and how its legacy remains a burden for the remake.

One of the best things I’ve read in months. Stop what you are doing and read this harrowing and hopeful article from a doc in NYC.

“Timmy. Tommy. Listen, I need all of your oil barrels. ALL of it. I’m going to become a rich oil baron and destroy Tom Nook, once and for all.”

I’m happy to see dumb jokes like this are still popular during these terrible times.

“This is your pilot....I’m going to uh..... draw a message about love and courage...uh...expect a 20-minute delay.”

News

Trailers And Videos From The Past Week

Is this trailer just about a dude reloading a save?

So you can now have Deadpool, Batman, John Wick, Rey, NFL players, The Demogorgon from Stranger Things and Stormtroopers all fighting each other. This game is quickly becoming a 12-year old’s fever dream and I love it.

“You’ll be one..ugly...motherfucker... unless, you pre-order Predator: Hunting Grounds.”