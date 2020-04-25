Becoming An Oil Tycoon In Animal Crossing

Hello! This week we grow weed on Twitch, learn about some new Marvel characters coming to Fornite, hear what it’s like to be a doctor in NYC during the pandemic, tell some dumb jokes and stock up on oil in Animal Crossing.
Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week
I didn’t even know watching weed growers was a thing on Twitch and now I’m incredibly interested in how this community works.
I never played the original, so this is a great post digging into that game and how its legacy remains a burden for the remake.
One of the best things I’ve read in months. Stop what you are doing and read this harrowing and hopeful article from a doc in NYC.
Tweets!
“Timmy. Tommy. Listen, I need all of your oil barrels. ALL of it. I’m going to become a rich oil baron and destroy Tom Nook, once and for all.”
I’m happy to see dumb jokes like this are still popular during these terrible times.
“This is your pilot....I’m going to uh..... draw a message about love and courage...uh...expect a 20-minute delay.”
News
- Super Mario Maker 2 Now Lets You Create Worlds
- Nvidia’s Streaming Service Keeps Losing More And More Games
- GameStop Will Reopen Some Stores In The Middle Of A Pandemic
- Epic Caves And Releases Fortnite On Google’s Store, Has Weird Opinions About Android Apps
- Broken Valorant Skin Gives Players Better Vision While Scoped
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Comes To Game Pass
- Elijah Wood Visits Girl’s Animal Crossing Island, Has Beautiful Manners
- Over 12 Million People Just Watched A Wild Travis Scott Show In Fortnite
- You Can Finally Apologize For Being Trash In Overwatch
- 100 Japanese Households Are Getting Super Famicoms So Their Kids Will Stay Home
- WWE 2K Is Skipping 2020
Trailers And Videos From The Past Week
Is this trailer just about a dude reloading a save?
So you can now have Deadpool, Batman, John Wick, Rey, NFL players, The Demogorgon from Stranger Things and Stormtroopers all fighting each other. This game is quickly becoming a 12-year old’s fever dream and I love it.
“You’ll be one..ugly...motherfucker... unless, you pre-order Predator: Hunting Grounds.”